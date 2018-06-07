Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) appoints Lawrence Njovu as Coach of its 15s National Team

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has appointed Lawrence Njovu as Coach of its 15s National Team ahead of Saturday 9th June, 2018 International friendly against neighbours Zimbabwe. Njovu, is a former Diggers and Zambia 15s Centre is also current Head Coach of Diggers Rugby Club who happen to be the league leaders in the ZRU […]

