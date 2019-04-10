Zimbabwe announces Provisional Squad for U20 Barthés Cup

Zimbabwe has announced the 28-member provisional squad for the group B under-20 Barthés Cup to be hosted in Harare on the 17th and the 20th of April in Harare. The Barthes comprises of 12 teams, it is the only Rugby Africa junior tournament, Namibia were the overall champions in the 2018 Barthes Cup based on […]

Zimbabwe has announced the 28-member provisional squad for the group B under-20 Barthés Cup to be hosted in Harare on the 17th and the 20th of April in Harare. The Barthes compri...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...