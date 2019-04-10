Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Zimbabwe announces Provisional Squad for U20 Barthés Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Zimbabwe has announced the 28-member provisional squad for the group B under-20 Barthés Cup to be hosted in Harare on the 17th and the 20th of April in Harare. The Barthes comprises of 12 teams, it is the only Rugby Africa junior tournament, Namibia were the overall champions in the 2018 Barthes Cup based on […]

Zimbabwe has announced the 28-member provisional squad for the group B under-20 Barthés Cup to be hosted in Harare on the 17th and the 20th of April in Harare. The Barthes compri...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/04/2019

Le Tchad se penche sur la réinsertion des ex-combattants terroristes

Le Tchad se penche sur la réinsertion des ex-combattants terroristes

Tchad : la garde présidentielle a tiré sur un motocycliste Tchad : la garde présidentielle a tiré sur un motocycliste 09/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : à Amdjarass, le chef des douanes met en garde contre les détournements

10/04/2019

Tchad : des consultations régionales sur les énergies renouvelables

10/04/2019

Tchad : le FONAC lève le gel de sa participation au CNDP

10/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90