Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Zimbabwean journalist Debra Matabvu wins the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2020


APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, today announced Zimbabwean journalist Debra Matabvu (@dmmatabvu) as the winner of the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award. The award recognizes, celebrates, and empowers African women in the media who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent.â¯â¯ Debra’s win was announced… Read more on […]

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter