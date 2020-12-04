Zimbabwean journalist Debra Matabvu wins the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, today announced Zimbabwean journalist Debra Matabvu (@dmmatabvu) as the winner of the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award. The award recognizes, celebrates, and empowers African women in the media who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent.â¯â¯ Debra’s win was announced… Read more on […]

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...