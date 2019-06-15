Zimbabwean woman tackling gender-based violence as she changes lives of the displaced in South Sudan

Zimbabwe’s Emma Madziva stands at attention as a medal is pinned on her left breast pocket, just next to her name tag. The five-feet-three-inches-tall peacekeeper now proudly wears her first-ever United Nations medal, honouring her peacekeeping work in South Sudan’s Unity area. “It shows how hard we have worked in this place [South Sudan],” she […]

