mCoin now in Africa – The Only Cryptocurrency without Internet


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2018


ONEm Communications (www.ONEm.com) in London is pleased to announce the launch of its mCoin “Pseudo-Mining” Program across Africa. mCoin uses “Pseudo-Mining” for coin distribution to the masses. It involves people doing positive things and getting mCoins in return. To mark the occasion ONEm is rewarding people in Africa with mCoins by texting #mine to +447860039088 […]

ONEm Communications (www.ONEm.com) in London is pleased to announce the launch of its mCoin “Pseudo-Mining” Program acro...

