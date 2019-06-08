115 million boys and men around the world married as children – UNICEF

An estimated 115 million boys and men around the world were married as children, UNICEF said today in its first ever in-depth analysis of child grooms. Of these, 1 in 5 children, or 23 million, were married before the age of 15. Using data from 82 countries, the study reveals that [child marriage among boys](https://data.unicef.org/topic/child-protection/child-marriage/) […]

An estimated 115 million boys and men around the world were married as children, UNICEF said today in its first ev...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...