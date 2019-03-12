Alwihda Info
20 Top Francophone African Start-Ups Enter World Bank Group Tech Acceleration Program


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Twenty of the most promising Francophone African tech start-ups will participate in the [L’Afrique Excelle](https://afrique-excelle.com/) (Afrique-Excelle.com) residency in Mali, a full-week bootcamp set to kick off the Francophone edition of the World Bank Group’s [XL Africa](https://www.xl-africa.com/) (www.XL-Africa.com), tech start-up accelerator. From March 24 to 30, entrepreneurs will have… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/20-top-francophone-african-startups-enter-world-bank-...

