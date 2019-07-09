60 young debaters from the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the Balkans met in Malta to debate a sustainable 2030 future

“It is our duty to build the next generation of Euro-Mediterranean dialogue leaders to transform debate into action for a sustainable future. This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela in his address at the 1st Euro-Med Debate and Policy Forum. Held in Malta for the first time, this […]

“It is our duty to build the next generation of Euro-Mediterranean dialogue leaders to transform debate into action for a sustainable future. This was stated by ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...