AGCO expands its footprint in Africa with a new office in Morocco that is to also serve as the Agri-Parks Head Office


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


AGCO (www.AGCOcorp.com), Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, has opened a new office in the north-east of Casablanca, Morocco. The new premises are to serve as the company’s regional sales office for West and North Africa. This follows the launch of the Africa Head Office in South Africa’s robust […]

AGCO (www.AGCOcorp.com), Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



