AIS2018: Cristina Duarte, Former Minister of Finance of Cabo Verde, will join the Africa Innovation Summit (#AIS2018) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018

Excited to announce that Cristina Duarte, Former Minister of Finance of Cabo Verde, will be joining us at the Africa Innovation Summit (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) [#AIS2018](https://twitter.com/hashtag/AIS2018?src=hash) (https://goo.gl/Ck2HZC) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018. Register Now. [www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/). Cristina… Read more on https://africainnovationsummit.africa-newsroom.com/press/ais2018-cristina-duarte-form...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...