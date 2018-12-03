APO Group Appoints Former Orange Africa and Middle East Senior Executive as CEO

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, today announced the appointment of Lionel Reina as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Picture of Lionel Reina: https://bit.ly/2BK9fhX Founder and 100% owner of APO Group, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, 43, will become Chairman. His focus will be on delivering […]

