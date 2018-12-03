Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

APO Group Appoints Former Orange Africa and Middle East Senior Executive as CEO


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, today announced the appointment of Lionel Reina as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Picture of Lionel Reina: https://bit.ly/2BK9fhX Founder and 100% owner of APO Group, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, 43, will become Chairman. His focus will be on delivering […]

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distributio...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/12/2018

Tchad : le ministre de la Sécurité au Ouaddaï face à la situation alarmante

Tchad : le ministre de la Sécurité au Ouaddaï face à la situation alarmante

En images : Le Tchad commémore la journée de la démocratie En images : Le Tchad commémore la journée de la démocratie 02/12/2018

Populaires

Idriss Déby : “il faut critiquer le régime mais pas son pays”

02/12/2018

Tchad : des préfets nommés dans les provinces

03/12/2018

Tchad : nomination de fonctionnaires au ministère de la Sécurité

03/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.