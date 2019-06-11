Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

ATZ Law Chambers Rebrands to Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) Tanzania, Expands Leadership Team


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


We wish to notify you that Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) Tanzania has taken over the practice of ATZ Law Chambers. The firm’s core leadership team will now include Partner, Geofrey Dimoso and Director, Shemane Amin who joined in April and February respectively. Driven by the firm’s vision to complement its robust local practice with the […]

We wish to notify you that Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) Tanzania has taken over the practice of ATZ Law Chambers. The firm’s core leadership...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/06/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs 11/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

11/06/2019

Tchad : 23 nominations dans les délégations provinciales du ministère de l'Elevage

11/06/2019

Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs

11/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s’installent dans les quartiers
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 10/06/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers 05/06/2019 - Info Alwihda