ATZ Law Chambers Rebrands to Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) Tanzania, Expands Leadership Team

We wish to notify you that Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) Tanzania has taken over the practice of ATZ Law Chambers. The firm’s core leadership team will now include Partner, Geofrey Dimoso and Director, Shemane Amin who joined in April and February respectively. Driven by the firm’s vision to complement its robust local practice with the […]

We wish to notify you that Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) Tanzania has taken over the practice of ATZ Law Chambers. The firm’s core leadership...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...