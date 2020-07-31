Alwihda Info
Administration Police become latest Kenya Rugby Union affiliates


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juillet 2020


Having fully met the Kenya Rugby Union’s (www.KRU.co.ke) eligibility criteria and ultimately the Ministry of Sport’s requirements for registration under the Sports Act, Administration Police Warriors became the 49th full affiliate of the Kenya Rugby Union during the organization’s annual general meeting which was held online on Wednesday 29 July 2020. Four other clubs namely […]

