Africa CEO Forum 2019: 1,500 business leaders come together to make African economic integration a reality


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The 7th edition of the largest international meeting of Africa’s private sector will be held on March 25 and 26 in Kigali, Rwanda; Leading decision-makers from industry, finance and politics, will come from more than 70 countries to discuss regional integration along with other key topics for the development of Africa’s businesses. At a time […]

The 7th edition of the largest international meeting of Africa’s private sector will be held on March 25 and 26 in Kigali, Rwanda; Leading decis...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



