Africa Innovation Summit Kicks Off in Kigali Showcasing Ground-breaking Africa Solutions

The Prime Minister of Rwanda, the Honourable Edouard Ngirente, this morning officially declared the African Innovation Summit (AIS) ( http://www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) 2018 open in Kigali, Rwanda. AIS II will focus on innovative and disruptive solutions to the major challenges facing African countries, which include energy access, water, food insecurity, health systems, and governance. As a platform… […]

The Prime Minister of Rwanda, the Honourable Edouard Ngirente, this morning off...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...