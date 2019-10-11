Africa Women’s Sevens marks next stop on road to Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament, which takes place in Monastir, Tunisia, on 12-13 October will be the next opportunity for a team to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Mustapha Ben Jannet Stadium will host 12 women’s teams across two days as they compete to claim their place in Tokyo. In current […]

The Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament, which takes place in Monastir, Tunisia, on 12-13 October will be the next opportunity for a team to qualify for the Tokyo 202...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...