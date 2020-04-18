African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina offers deepest condolences to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on passing away of Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari

It was with much sadness that I learnt this morning of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff. It is indeed such a tragic loss. May God comfort his family and grant them the fortitude to bear this loss. For you personally, Mr. President, this is a deeply personal loss. A loss […]

