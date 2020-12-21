Alwihda Info
African Development Bank unveils Top 20 AfricavsVirus winners in virtual event


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Décembre 2020


The [African Development Bank](https://www.afdb.org/) ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) has announced 20 finalists of the [AfricavsVirus Challenge](https://africavsvirus.com/) ([https://AfricaVsVirus.com](https://africavsvirus.com/)) who will receive a grant of up to $20,000 as well as access to business development and other in-kind services. The Top 20 Winners, announced during a virtual event… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-development-bank-unveils-top-20-afr...

