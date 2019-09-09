African Development Bank wins prestigious procurement award

The African Development Bank (http://www.AfDB.org) has been recognised for procurement excellence by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), the world’s largest professional body for procurement and supply management professionals, with offices all over the world including Africa. The Bank was awarded a silver award at advanced standard level following the [CIPS Procurement Excellence… […]

The African Development Bank (http://www.AfDB.org...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...