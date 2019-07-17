Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
African Energy Chamber’s Angola President to Lead Angolan Services Companies’ African Outreach at Upcoming Oil & Gas Meeting Day in Malabo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Angolan and Mozambican services companies are answering to Equatorial Guinea’s call to cooperation and will be participating in the Oil & Gas Meeting Day in Malabo on October 1st and 2nd, 2019. The delegation will be led by President of the African Energy Chamber in Angola, Sergio Pugliese. The growth of Africa’s oil & gas […]

