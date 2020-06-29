African Union Member States reporting as of 28 June 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (372,812), deaths (9,511), and recoveries (179,208) by region: Central (33,051 cases; 716 deaths; 16,211 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 115), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,429; 45; 699), Chad (865; 74; 778), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,827; 158; 985), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon […]
