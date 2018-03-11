Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Concluded by African Union Ministers of Trade Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mars 2018


The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Rob Davies and Deputy Minister Mr. Bulelani Magwanishe have arrived back in South Africa after attending the African Union Ministers of Trade (AMOT) meeting in Kigali, Rwanda. The African Ministers of Trade considered and approved, for submitting to the Extra-Ordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) Heads of […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Rob Davies and Deputy Minister Mr. Bulelani Magwanishe have arrived back in South Africa after at...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



