Almost two months after the start of the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), United Nations healt h experts announced on Tuesday that the deadly disease has “largely been contained

A total of 55 cases of Ebola have been recorded during the current outbreak of the often-deadly viral infection and 28 people have died, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Ebola is endemic in DRC and has been identified there nine times, since 1976. Before the current outbreak in Equateur Province, the most recent […]

