Ambassador Li Jie meets with charge d ‘affaires of the US Embassy in Zambia

On March 13, 2020, H.E. Mr. Li Jie, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia met with Mr. David Young, charge d ‘affaires of the US Embassy in Zambia. The two sides briefed each other on their cooperation with Zambia in the field of health, in particular their support for the prevention and control of COVID-19, and exchanged […]

On March 13, 2020, H.E. Mr. Li Jie, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia met with Mr. David Young, charge d ‘affaires of the US Embassy in Zambia. The two sides briefed ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...