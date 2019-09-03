An afternoon of dancing and dialogue on peace in Juba (by Jessica Peccinini)

“Building Durable Peace Together” was the slogan of a lively and informative neighbourhood-wide advocacy initiative held this past Saturday at the Zain football field in the Gudele area of Juba. The event, made possible by combined efforts of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), […]

