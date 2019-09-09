Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Angola Receives Unctad’s Support On Business Climate Reforms To Boost Economic Diversification And Responsible Investment In Agriculture


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The national workshop was organized in the context of the presentation of UNCTAD’s Investment Policy Review of Angola. It took place on 4 and 5 September with participants from the public and private sector. Speaking about the country’s development objectives and investment reform priorities, Joffre Van-Dúnem, Minister of Trade, stressed that “the IPR is key […]

The national workshop was organized in the context of the presentation of UNCTAD’s Investment Policy Review of Angola. It took ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/09/2019

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

Tchad : le secteur informel est "constitué à plus de 90% par les femmes" Tchad : le secteur informel est "constitué à plus de 90% par les femmes" 08/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des falsificateurs de papiers automobiles interpellés

09/09/2019

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

09/09/2019

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

09/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/09/2019 - Djasrabaye Adolphe

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points

L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade 05/09/2019 - Anihay Assa

ANALYSE - 09/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire 07/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019