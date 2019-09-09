Angola Receives Unctad’s Support On Business Climate Reforms To Boost Economic Diversification And Responsible Investment In Agriculture

The national workshop was organized in the context of the presentation of UNCTAD’s Investment Policy Review of Angola. It took place on 4 and 5 September with participants from the public and private sector. Speaking about the country’s development objectives and investment reform priorities, Joffre Van-Dúnem, Minister of Trade, stressed that “the IPR is key […]

The national workshop was organized in the context of the presentation of UNCTAD’s Investment Policy Review of Angola. It took ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...