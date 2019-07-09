Alwihda Info
Announcement of the Theme of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


1. The theme of [the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) to be held from 28th to 30th August 2019](https://www.mofa.go.jp/press/release/press4e_002120.html) has been decided as follows: – Advancing Africa’s Development through People, Technology and Innovation 2. This theme matches Japan’s strengths such as human resource development as well as science, technology and… Read […]

