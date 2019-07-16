Artificial Intelligence (AI) and humans in Customer experience (CX) â not an either/or situation

By Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Genesys (www.Genesys.com) AI is by far the biggest hype I have seen in my career, and for good reason. It could revolutionise customer experience at a time when experience and service are the final frontier in differentiation. In the entire digital transformation of the world, we […]

By Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Genesys (www.Genesys.com) AI is by far the biggest hype I have seen in my career, and for good reason...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...