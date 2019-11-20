BRICS mechanism opens new spaces for cooperation











Kids and Glory, the first documentary co-produced by the BRICS countries premiered in Brasilia, Brazil recently. In the documentary, teenagers of different races run on the same soccer pitch; crowds cheer on the bleachers; young soccer players shed sweat and tears for their dreams; presenting splendid yet touching stories.

The documentary marks another attempt by the BRICS countries in joint film production after they co-produced the three movies of Where Has Time Gone?, Half the Sky and Neighbors.



This time the cooperation has gone deeper and more extensive, opening new spaces for people-to-people and cultural exchanges among the BRICS countries.



Located on four different continents and spanning across the northern and southern hemispheres, the BRICS countries all enjoy long histories and splendid cultures. They are important symbols of the diversity of human civilization.



Though separated by mountains and rivers, the people of the five countries share a fine tradition of mutual learning since ancient times. Carrying on the tradition and tightening the bond of communication, the BRICS countries are now building closer people-to-people ties and enhancing mutual trust, so as to solidify the basis for in-depth cooperation.





Cultural and people-to-people exchanges have always been a priority for China in promoting BRICS cooperation. The success of the Ninth BRICS Summit held in China’s Xiamen two years ago has further energized the cooperative mechanism. The dual-engine of economy and politics is now incorporated with cultural connotation. As a result, the BRICS partnership has rooted deeper in people’s hearts and gained stronger public support.



Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen that "Mutual understanding and friendship among peoples is crucial to enhancing BRICS cooperation and building extensive partnerships". A year later, he underscored at the 2018 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg that "We should aim at greater people-to-people connectivity and more popular support for BRICS cooperation through extensive exchanges in cultural, educational, health, sports, tourism and other areas." These remarks by the Chinese President indicated the significance of people-to-people and cultural exchanges to the BRICS cooperation.



Under the joint efforts of the BRICS countries, a series of exchange activities have been carried out since 2017. For instance, they co-produced films and hosted BRICS film festivals, held high-level media forums and BRICS Games. Besides, they also initiated a number of activities such as the BRICS Think Tanks Council, the BRICS Academic Forum, the BRICS Political Parties, Think-tanks and Civil Society Organizations Forum, the BRICS Young Diplomats Forum, the BRICS Youth Summit and the BRICS Young Scientist Forum.



With “people” being put at the center, the people-to-people and cultural exchanges among the BRICS countries have experienced accelerated speed of development at a deeper level.



The practices of the of BRICS countries in their exchanges and mutual learning prove that based on mutual respect and mutual understanding, countries with different social systems can inclusively co-exist with each other; countries on different development paths can work with each other; and countries with different cultures and values can learn from each other.



As the people-to-people and cultural exchanges among BRICS countries are gaining increasing momentum, different cultures are being respectively appreciated and jointly forming a harmonious chorus.



This manifests the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, a common aspiration shared by the BRICS countries and even the global people, and the only way to build a community with a shared future for mankind.



