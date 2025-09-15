









English News BRICS should play a greater role in addressing the challenges of the times

The weight of BRICS lies in its unity and cooperation. Its true value emerges through perseverance and progress. China is ready to collaborate with its BRICS partners to play a greater role in addressing the challenges of the times, making new and greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

By He Yin, People's Daily On Sept. 8, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a Virtual BRICS Summit and delivered an important statement, calling on BRICS countries to forge ahead in solidarity and cooperation.



To advance greater BRICS cooperation amid mounting global challenges, Xi made three proposals: upholding multilateralism to defend international fairness and justice; upholding openness and win-win cooperation to safeguard the international economic and trade order; and upholding solidarity and cooperation to foster synergy for common development.



These proposals highlight China's firm commitment to advancing steady and sustained BRICS cooperation and providing greater certainty and stability to the world in these turbulent times.



Transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across the world. Hegemonism, unilateralism, and protectionism are getting more and more rampant. Trade wars and tariff wars waged by some country severely disrupt the world economy and undermine international trade rules.



At this critical juncture, the actions of BRICS countries, which stand at the forefront of the Global South, will have profound implications for the future of multilateralism and the open world economy.



The heightened expectations for BRICS, especially from the Global South, make the summit's message of unity and responsibility all the more significant. All participants agreed on the necessity for BRICS countries to strengthen solidarity and collaboration, jointly respond to crises and challenges, safeguard multilateralism, uphold the international system of free and open trade, and protect the common interests of the Global South.



Multilateralism is the shared aspiration of the people and the overarching trend of the time. It provides an important underpinning for world peace and development. No country has the right to monopolize international affairs. International rules and order must be shaped and maintained collectively.



Facing an international landscape marked by turbulence and uncertainty, it is essential for BRICS, an increasingly influential organization, to follow the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, and safeguard the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core and the international order based on international law.



This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN. In this momentous year, the Global Governance Initiative proposed by Xi offers Chinese wisdom and solutions for strengthening and improving global governance. It is widely acknowledged that the initiative is pertinent and points the direction and path for improving global governance.



Economic globalization is an irresistible trend of history. Countries cannot thrive without an international environment of open cooperation, and no country can afford to retreat to self-imposed isolation. China remains committed to building an open world economy, upholding the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, and promoting a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.



This vision aligns with China's legitimate rights and interests while serving the broader common good. It seeks mutually beneficial cooperation and upholds the integrity of international rules.



What China pursues is to ensure that Global South countries can participate in international cooperation as equals and share in the fruits of development, an approach widely recognized and supported by BRICS members and beyond.



As South African President Cyril Ramaphosa observed, at a time when the restructuring of the world economy presents both challenges and opportunities, BRICS must remain united to uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trading system.



Unity breeds strength. The more closely BRICS countries work together, the more resilient, resourceful and effective they are in addressing external risks and challenges.



Together, BRICS countries account for nearly half of the world's population, around 30 percent of global economic output, and one-fifth of global trade. They are also home to major natural resources, big manufacturers and vast markets, enjoying distinctive advantages in terms of market access, resources, and industries.



BRICS should take an active role in fostering development cooperation, identifying new growth opportunities in emerging sectors, and continuously expanding space for mutually beneficial cooperation. By working hand in hand to strengthen the foundation, momentum, and impact of greater BRICS cooperation, they can deliver more practical benefits to their peoples while amplifying their global influence.



China is ready to work with fellow BRICS countries to implement the Global Development Initiative and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, turning shared commitments into concrete actions and taking BRICS cooperation deeper and further.



