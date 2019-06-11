Bachelet welcomes Botswana High Court decision decriminalizing same-sex relations

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday warmly welcomed the decision by the High Court of Botswana to decriminalize consensual same-sex relations between adults by striking down relevant provisions of the country’s Penal Code. The High Court unanimously found sections of the Penal Code that criminalize same-sex relations to be unconstitutional […]

