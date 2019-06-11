Bachelet welcomes Botswana High Court decision decriminalizing same-sex relations

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday warmly welcomed the decision by the High Court of Botswana to decriminalize consensual same-sex relations between adults by striking down relevant provisions of the country’s Penal Code. The High Court unanimously found sections of the Penal Code that criminalize same-sex relations to be unconstitutional […]
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday warmly welcomed the decision by the High...
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday warmly welcomed the decision by the High...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...