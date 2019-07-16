Basketball Summer Camp in Niger Brings Back Hope to West African Youth

Back in 1993, Yacouba Sangaré was playing for Niger’s national basketball team. A talented student-athlete, Sangaré’s promise was acknowledged with an opportunity to further his education in the US. In 2001, he graduated from Harvard Graduate School of Education with an advanced degree in International Education. A few years after settling in the US, Yacouba […]

Back in 1993, Yacouba Sangaré was playing for Niger’s national basketball team. A talented student-athlete, Sangaré’s promise w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...