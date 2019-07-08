Brendon Mandivenga Named Captain of the Zimbabwe National Rugby Team, The Sables

Brendon Mandivenga has been named as the Sables Captain ahead of the Zimbabwe’s opening match in the Victoria Cup against Zambia at the Machinery Exchange Stadium, Harare Sports Club on the 13th of July. Zimbabwe and Zambia will match up in the ‘Battle of Zambezi’ as the first match for both nations in the tournament […]

