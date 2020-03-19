Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

CORRECTION – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces New Appointments and Changes on its Board


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mars 2020


Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, (www.Ecobank.com) the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces two new appointments and changes on its Board of Directors. Dr. Georges Agyekum Nana Donkor has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to replace Mr. Bashir Mamman Ifo as the representative of Ecowas Bank for Investment & Development (EBID) on the […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, (www.Ecobank.com) the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/03/2020

Coronavirus : Idriss Déby appelle les citoyens à bien laver les mains

Coronavirus : Idriss Déby appelle les citoyens à bien laver les mains

Cameroun : Les marchandises en direction du Tchad entreront librement (Présidence) Cameroun : Les marchandises en direction du Tchad entreront librement (Présidence) 18/03/2020

Populaires

Coronavirus : le président Déby convoque une réunion

18/03/2020

Tchad : deux hommes assassinés à Abéché

18/03/2020

Le Tchad paye ses dettes avec des bœufs, face au manque de liquidités

18/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Borkou, un accord de paix entre communautés en conflits
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/03/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tchad : "Le summum de la bassesse", dénonce Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tchad : "Le summum de la bassesse", dénonce Mahamat Nour Ibedou

La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist» La république de Djibouti est une dictature selon le magazine «The Economist» 05/03/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 17/03/2020 - GBANDI Anatole

L'Afrique dans le chaos du coronavirus

L'Afrique dans le chaos du coronavirus

Les partis politiques marocains et la faible capacité de proposition Les partis politiques marocains et la faible capacité de proposition 16/03/2020 - Fadoua Chaouqui & Kamal Znidar

REACTION - 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall"

Samora Machel : a luta continua ! Samora Machel : a luta continua ! 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko