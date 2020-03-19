CORRECTION – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces New Appointments and Changes on its Board

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, (www.Ecobank.com) the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces two new appointments and changes on its Board of Directors. Dr. Georges Agyekum Nana Donkor has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to replace Mr. Bashir Mamman Ifo as the representative of Ecowas Bank for Investment & Development (EBID) on the […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, (www.Ecobank.com) the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...