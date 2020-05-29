Cabo Verde: African Development Bank Group approves 30 million euros loan to fight COVID-19

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has extended a loan of €30 million to Cabo Verde to help the West African island nation fight the COVID-19 outbreak and mitigate its economic impacts. The loan, approved on 26 May, will be used to fund the country’s health and social response, support macro-economic […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has extended a loan of €30 million to Cabo Verde to help the West African island ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...