Cameroon Cataract Bond Records Successful First Year

An innovative cataract project funded through a development impact bond has celebrated a monumental first year, screening more than 50,000 patients and completing more than 2,300 cataract surgeries in Cameroon. The Cameroon Cataract Bond was launched last year as a new way of funding health care by bringing together public and private investors, health donors, […]

