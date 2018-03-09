Cameroon: For every child, a birth certificate

UNICEF Cameroon in one accord with the Cameroon National Olympics and Sports Committee (CNOSC) advocates for the official birth registration of all children during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia. The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games to hold from April 4-15, will comprise 6600 athletes and team officials from 70 Commonwealth […]

UNICEF Cameroon in one accord with the Cameroon National Olympics and Sports Committee (CNOSC) advocates for the official birth re...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...