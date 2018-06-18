Celebrations of 4th International Day of Yoga in Kenya

The fourth International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Nairobi with great enthusiasm on 17 June 2018. High Commission of India and Kenyan associations promoting Yoga organized a grand event at the Premier Club Grounds in Nairobi which was attended by over 2,700 people including students and yoga enthusiasts. Cabinet Secretary (Minister) for Foreign Affairs […]
