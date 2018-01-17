Central African Republic: Violence Fuels “Neglected Humanitarian Tragedy,” with Half of Population in Need of Aid

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warns that humanitarian conditions in the Central African Republic (CAR) are rapidly deteriorating, with half of the population in need of humanitarian aid. One in five people from the CAR have been forced from their homes by escalating violence, the highest level of displacement since the crisis […]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warns that humanitarian conditions in the Central African Republic (CAR) are rapidly d...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...