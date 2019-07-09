Change of British High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia – August 2019

Mr Nicholas Woolley has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia in succession to Mr Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE. Mr Woolley will take up his appointment in August 2019. CURRICULUM VITAE Full name: Nicholas Kerrison Woolley Married to: Deborah Jane Sidwell Children: Two 2016 to Present Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic […]

Mr Nicholas Woolley has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia in succession to Mr Fergus Cochrane-Dye...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...