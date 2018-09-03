Alwihda Info
Community Networks key to connecting Africa, says Internet Society


3 Septembre 2018


As Internet access continues to grow in Africa, with over 450 million people now connected to the Internet, more than 60 percent of the population still remains offline. Community Networks are a key way to address this connectivity gap, says the Internet Society ([https://www.Internetsociety.org/](https://www.internetsociety.org/)), a global non-profit dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution… Read […]

