Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Update (15th December 2020)

Over 2.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 2 million recoveries & 56,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: http://arcg.is/XvuSX. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-update-15th-december-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...