Coronavirus – Africa: “COVID-19 a wake-up call to international community. Urgent need for global solidarity to prevent poverty and food insecurity around the world,” says IFRC President


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Avril 2020


Following his briefings to UN permanent missions this week, Francesco Rocca, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), stressed the importance of communities coming together to mitigate the immediate and secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across the global community. “Covid-19 is a wake-up call to the international community. […]

