Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (29 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS – Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya and South Africa. – All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic, with Lesotho recording its first case on 13 May. Cross-border transmission is a rising […]

HIGHLIGHTS – Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...