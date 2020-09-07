Coronavirus – Africa: WHO COVID-19 Update 06.09.2020

Over 1.2 million confirmed COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1 million recoveries & 31,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: [https://arcg.is/XvuSX](https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg?amp=1) Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-who-covid19-update06092020?lang=en

