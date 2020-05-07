Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (49,867) deaths (1,972), and recoveries (16,549)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mai 2020


African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (49,867) deaths (1,972), and recoveries (16,549) by region: Central (4,578 cases; 184 deaths; 1,222 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 934*), Central African Republic (94; 0; 10), Chad (170; 17; 43), Congo (236; 10; 26), DRC (797; 35; 92), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon […]

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (49,867) deaths (1,972), and recoveries (16,549) by region: Central (4,578...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/05/2020

Tchad : ​les jeunes anti Covid-19 offrent des masques et gels hydroalcooliques

Tchad : ​les jeunes anti Covid-19 offrent des masques et gels hydroalcooliques

Tchad : suspension de toutes les audiences à compter de jeudi Tchad : suspension de toutes les audiences à compter de jeudi 06/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Souradj Koulamallah est décédé

06/05/2020

Tchad : le fonctionnaire Mahamat Senoussi Zakaria Chérif est décédé

06/05/2020

Tchad : rebondissement dans l'affaire entre le garde nomade et le ministre de la défense

06/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : rebondissement dans l'affaire entre le garde nomade et le ministre de la défense
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais

Un "03 mai" dans la douleur au Tchad Un "03 mai" dans la douleur au Tchad 03/05/2020 - Célestin Topona Moncga

ANALYSE - 06/05/2020 - Cheikh Oumar Seydi

Tribune : Notre approche face au COVID-19 en Afrique

Tribune : Notre approche face au COVID-19 en Afrique

Analyse du contexte des médias au Tchad Analyse du contexte des médias au Tchad 04/05/2020 - Eric Topona Mocnga

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi