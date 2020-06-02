Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (147,874) deaths (4,230), and recoveries (62,103)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (147,874) deaths (4,230), and recoveries (62,103) by region: Central (16,241 cases; 398 deaths; 5,748 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (6,143; 197; 3,578), Central African Republic (1,011; 2; 23), Chad (778; 65; 491), Congo (611; 20; 179), DRC (3,195; 72; 454), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]
