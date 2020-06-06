Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (171,206) deaths (4,766), and recoveries (75,083)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (171,206) deaths (4,766), and recoveries (75,083) by region: Central (18,610 cases; 419 deaths; 7,027 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (7,392; 205; 4,575), Central African Republic (1,288; 4; 23), Chad (828; 66; 633), Congo (635; 20; 182), DRC (3,644; 78; 495), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (171,206) deaths (4,766), and recoveries (75,083) by regio...
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (171,206) deaths (4,766), and recoveries (75,083) by regio...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...