Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (190,551) deaths (5,188), and recoveries (83,504)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (190,551) deaths (5,188), and recoveries (83,504) by region: Central (20,309 cases; 436 deaths; 7,351 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (8,060; 206**; 4,748), Central African Republic (1,634; 5; 38), Chad (837; 69; 672), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (4,106; 88; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]
