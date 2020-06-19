Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (276,733) deaths (7,417), and recoveries (127,644)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (276,733) deaths (7,417), and recoveries (127,644) by region: Central (26,895 cases; 581 deaths; 11,931 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,638; 282; 7,548), Central African Republic (2,605; 19; 417), Chad (854; 74; 733), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,477; 122; 719), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]
