Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (276,733) deaths (7,417), and recoveries (127,644)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juin 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (276,733) deaths (7,417), and recoveries (127,644) by region: Central (26,895 cases; 581 deaths; 11,931 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,638; 282; 7,548), Central African Republic (2,605; 19; 417), Chad (854; 74; 733), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,477; 122; 719), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 19/06/2020

Tchad : 241 armes de guerre et des milliers de munitions saisies par la gendarmerie

TCHAD - 19/06/2020

Tchad : 241 armes de guerre et des milliers de munitions saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad : reprise des cours, l'ambassade de Chine fait un don à l'Université de N'Djamena
19/06/2020

Tchad : un homme déguisé en femme arrêté par la gendarmerie
19/06/2020

19/06/2020

Tchad : 16 nominations dont 13 remplacements au ministère de l'Administration du territoire
19/06/2020

19/06/2020

Tchad : Casimir Ninga offre 12 millions Fcfa pour la lutte contre la Covid-19
19/06/2020

19/06/2020
Tchad : un homme déguisé en femme arrêté par la gendarmerie
POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s'impliquer dans l'effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"
26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents
07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État
04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda